Tony Dorigo has insisted that Leeds United’s second-half performance against Crystal Palace was an anomaly, but conceded that it was a quick reality check as well for the team.

Leeds were hammered 5-1 by Crystal Palace at Elland Road last weekend and are now sitting 16th in the Premier League table.

The Whites walked into that game with two wins from their previous three games but were absolutely outplayed by Crystal Palace in the second half at home.

Dorigo insisted that he still believes Leeds are eventually going to survive in the Premier League, but admitted that the second-half performance came as a reality check for the club.

Leeds were looking upward after a positive run of form but the former White feels that the Palace performance again outlined the enormity of the task at hand for the players.

However, he stressed that the performance was an aberration and he does not want it to fester and affect the players in the rest of the games.

Dorigo wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I still think we’ll be okay but certainly that second half is a huge kick up the backside and we can be under no illusions that it’s going to be a fight right to the very end.

“This league has been crazy, it really has.

“We are in April here, we are coming towards the business end of the season and at one point it was looking like we could go five or six points behind Chelsea thinking ‘wow, this is going to be incredible.’

“Now we are looking below us again and I think it’s actually a mixture of those two in that we didn’t get three points and that’s the end of it, it’s no worse than that.

“What we can’t allow is for that to then fester and build into something bigger.

“For me, that second half was an aberration.

“We need to quickly learn from it, move on and get back to doing what we did best.

“I look back at that Forest performance and others and I think there was plenty enough there to suggest we’ll be okay but that 45 minutes was undoubtedly a worry.”

Leeds will next be in action next Monday night when they host Liverpool in the Premier League at Elland Road.