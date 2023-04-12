Erik Lamela has admitted that he understands why many Tottenham Hotspur fans want Mauricio Pochettino to return as their manager.

Lamela spent several years at Tottenham under Pochettino and was part of the team that reached the Champions League final in 2019.

The Argentinian had his best years at Tottenham under his fellow countryman and remains a big fan of the former Spurs boss.

Tottenham fans recently sang out Pochettino’s name as he is said to be in the running to become Spurs manager again and Lamela understands why they love him.

He pointed out that Pochettino put Tottenham on the map of European football by improving the club and he gets it why they are desperate to have him back at the helm in the near future.

“I think the fans have great affection for him because of all the things he did for the club, during all the years he was there”, Lamela told The Times.

“He put the club at the top, both in England and in Europe, and for many years, and at Tottenham that shouldn’t be underestimated.

“The fans enjoyed that. I hear they want him back.

“I understand it, whether it will happen, I don’t know.”

Pochettino is also believed to be in the running for the Real Madrid job if they decide to move on from Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

Spurs are yet to reportedly contact the Argentinian about returning to the club.