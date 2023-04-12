Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has claimed that West Ham United’s name has led to a sold-out stadium on Thursday night for his side’s Europa Conference League quarter-final clash.

West Ham have emerged as one of the favourites to win the Europa Conference League this season despite their struggles in the Premier League.

The Hammers will take on Gent in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Ghelmaco Arena on Thursday night.

Gent have sold out their stadium for the first time for a European game this season and Vanhaezebrouck insisted that it is just not because it is a quarter-final clash.

He stressed that the quality of the opponents matters and the Gent coach believes that the stature of West Ham as a club has led to a sold-out affair for the game on Thursday night.

The Gent coach said in a press conference: “We are pleased that we finally have a sold-out match in Europe.

“That also has to do with the name of the opponent.

“When you notice how few people came over for European matches this season, you realise that the supporters clearly preferred the [league] competition.

“Now it is full, but because the opponent is called West Ham and not because this is the quarter-final.”

West Ham are favourites to beat Gent over two legs and reach the semi-finals of the European competition.