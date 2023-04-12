Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has heaped praise on defender Lucas Ness, who he believes needs a bit more nastiness and getting more games under his belt will only help in that.

Ness has been in fine form for the Addicks since being recalled from a short-term loan spell at Torquay United before picking up a knee injury in the match against Accrington Stanley on 11th March.

Holden, who took charge of Charlton days after Ness was recalled, has been impressed with what he has seen from the 22-year-old.

The manager believes in the defender’s credentials but also feels the need for him to get that bit more nastiness in his game in the future.

And increasing the number of games will go a long way in helping Ness with that attempt, Holden insists.

“He’s got a good turn of pace. Lots to learn. He needs to get more aggressive at times but he’s young and there is loads of time for that”, Holden told the South London Press.

“The raw credentials – he can play with the ball at his feet, he’s got a turn of pace and he’s good in the air.

“He’s got a high ceiling.

“He just needs to get that bit more nastiness – games will help with that.

“It’s been a brilliant season for him.”

Ness managed 15 appearances for Charlton before being ruled out with a patella knee tendon injury.