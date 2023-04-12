Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes that the Whites have done a decent job in terms of their accounts given the debt levels of other clubs, though keeping their top-flight status will be important for the progress to continue.

The Whites announced a turnover of £189m for the 2021/22 season, which marks a rise of £18m from the previous accounting period.

Dorigo believes that given the high debt levels of other top Premier League clubs, it is a good sign and gives them opportunities going forward in terms of redeveloping their stadium and other such things.

However, according to the 57-year-old, given the riches that the Premier League has to offer, it is optimally important that Leeds do enough in their last eight games to keep their status in the division intact.

“The club’s accounts also came out at the weekend, and this is now such an important period in the history of the club, it really is, because you look at the riches that the Premier League has on offer”, Dorigo wrote on his website.

“I think you look at the debt levels of a lot of other clubs, and from that point of view, we’re actually doing rather well. And then, you look at the opportunities going forward.

“You look at what could be and what could be on the horizon with the redevelopment of the stadium et cetera, et cetera; with the new owners coming, there are a lot of big positives that are quite close.

“However, it is pivotal that we do stay in the Premier League, so as good as those accounts actually look – even though there was a loss there – it’s hugely important what’s about to happen.

“These next eight games really could shape whether we get to where we want to a lot quicker or whether we are going to be delayed. I don’t like delays.”

Leeds currently have 29 points from 30 games, holding a two-point lead over relegation battlers Nottingham Forest.