Barcelona have identified a pain threshold at which they could be willing to sell Newcastle United targeted Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old winger has established himself in the Barcelona squad since his big-money move from Leeds United last summer.

Barcelona are so far happy with his performance and are not considering selling him ahead of the next transfer window despite interest from the Premier League.

Newcastle are one of the teams who are looking at the former Leeds winger as a potential target and are claimed to see him as a priority.

And according to GOAL.es, Barcelona’s willingness to hold on to the Brazilian is not set in stone.

The Catalan giants would be receptive to offers if clubs are willing to pay a big-money fee for Raphinha.

Given the club’s financial problems, Barcelona feel it would be fiscally irresponsible to not listen to big offers for the winger.

The Blaugrana would be ready to do a deal for Raphinha if they receive an offer in the region of €80m.

Raphinha fought hard to move to Barcelona last summer and may not be keen to move on from his dream club after just one season.