Crystal Palace talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has revealed that his loan spell with Charlton Athletic has helped him get physically stronger.

The 20-year-old right winger is on loan with League One outfit Charlton and has won plaudits for his displays under Dean Holden.

Rak-Sakyi has netted 13 goals this season while laying on six assists and is now the leading goalscorer for Charlton in the ongoing campaign.

The Crystal Palace loanee, who is rated highly at Selhurst Park, stated that he is focused on improving his game with each opportunity.

Rak-Sakyi insists that he understands that he needs to be physically strong as well as good with the ball to play at the highest level.

And the Crystal Palace youngster believes that Charlton’s gym programme has massively contributed towards his physical development.

“I’ve got a lot stronger, which has helped me.”, Rak-Sakyi was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“I knew there would be a lot of physicality in this division.

“That’s really helped me because I know if I want to play at the highest level, you’ve got to be good on the ball but also, you’ve got to be strong as well.

“It’s a lot more physical [in League One].

“You don’t get a lot of time on the ball before the defenders are on you.

“You’ve got to be smart.

“I’m happy that the gym programme here has helped me develop and get stronger because that’s what I needed coming into this season.”

Rak-Sakyi contributed four goals and three assists in the last six games for Charlton and will be hoping to end the season on a strong note before going back to Crystal Palace.