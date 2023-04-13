Former United States international Jimmy Conrad has revealed that former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch explained to him the reason behind him rejecting the Southampton manager’s role.

Marsch was linked with a quick return to management only days after being sacked by a struggling Leeds side.

The move did not eventually happen, with the 49-year-old walking away from the talks and the job being finally given to Ruben Selles.

Now Conrad has come up with an explanation he received from the man himself.

According to the 46-year-old, Marsch revealed through some text conversations that Southampton just did not know what they wanted and where they wanted to go.

“I had some text conversations with him about Southampton”, Conrad said on the In Soccer We Trust podcast.

“Some of the insight he gave me about Southampton was that they just don’t know what they want. They don’t know where they want to go.”

Conrad further took time to give Marsch his backing on the decision he took in rejecting the Saints.

“Maybe they just wanted him for the rest of the season.

“I am sure Jesse could see that was happening and he was like; ‘You know what, I’m gonna pass’.

“But it’s pretty cool that he’s been part of these conversations and even cooler that he’s saying; ‘Nah, screw you guys, I can see what you are trying to do’’.”

Marsch also rejected an offer from Leicester City, who opted for Dean Smith as their interim manager.