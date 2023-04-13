Richard Keys has stated that he would favour Frank Lampard over Julian Nagelsmann to land the Chelsea job on a permanent basis as the Englishman knows the club and the league.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter at the beginning of April and replaced him with Lampard as the caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The London outfit are in talks with Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann and it has been suggested that the latter has been invited to an interview for Chelsea’s managerial role.

Keys admitted that he fails to understand what Nagelsmann can offer that Lampard cannot and stated that he would back the former Chelsea star for the permanent job.

He also pointed out that Nagelsmann has no idea about the club or the Premier League, contrary to Lampard, who is a Chelsea legend and well acquainted with English football.

“I fail to see what Julian Nagelsmann knows that Frank Lampard doesn’t”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“If it’s a straight choice between the two I’d go with the legend that knows Chelsea inside out – not someone who might have a more impressive power-point display but knows nothing about the club or our league.”

Chelsea are yet to win a match under Lampard on his second managerial spell with the club and it remains to be seen who will be deemed the right person to lead the London outfit next season.