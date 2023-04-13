Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have established contact with the representatives of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mac Allister was heavily linked with a move away from Brighton in the winter window following a stellar World Cup where he played a key role in Argentina winning the tournament.

Chelsea had their eyes on him in the winter window, but the midfielder decided to spend the rest of the season at Brighton.

He is expected to move on in the summer and Chelsea are still keen on him but they have been joined by Liverpool and Manchester United in the pursuit.

And it has been claimed that the three clubs are in contact with the Argentinian’s camp over a summer move.

They are now set to discuss the project on offer at the respective clubs and how they see Mac Allister as part of that idea.

Liverpool have shifted their focus away from Jude Bellingham and have the Brighton star on their radar.

Manchester United are also looking to add a midfielder to their squad and Mac Allister is a top target.

Brighton will not stand in his way if a club agree to meet their high asking price for the Argentinian in the summer.