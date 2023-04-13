Chelsea and Liverpool are set to face disappointment in their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who is now destined to join Bayern Munich.

The German champions wanted him last summer but they could not agree on a deal with Leipzig for the midfielder.

Laimer will be out of contract at the end of the season and several clubs have been interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Chelsea and Liverpool have expressed an interest in taking him to England, with Jurgen Klopp keen to rebuild his midfield at Anfield, but destiny is in Munich.

According to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich have a deal in place with the player and his representatives for him to move to Bavaria.

An agreement has been reached and the midfielder is now destined to move to the German champions.

Thomas Tuchel has approved moving for a player that his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann wanted.

The two Premier League clubs failed to turn his head as he has been clear about wanting to move to Bavaria since last summer.