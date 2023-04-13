Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury blow, according to NewcastleWorld.

The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 5-1 win at West Ham and missed their trip to Brentford last weekend.

Eddie Howe revealed after the Brentford game that Saint-Maximin’s injury was not as serious and he could be out for a couple of weeks.

However, further assessment has been carried out on the winger’s injury and the news is not good for Newcastle.

The Frenchman is now expected to be out for four to six weeks due to the hamstring problem.

Further scans have revealed that he has suffered a grade two hamstring injury and he will be out for a considerably longer period of time than initially expected.

The 26-year-old returned to France after the Brentford game after Howe granted a break to the players after three games in six days.

Saint-Maximin started four league games straight ahead of the Brentford game and was expected to play a major role in the run-in.

Injuries have hampered the winger’s season and he has made just eleven Premier League starts this season.