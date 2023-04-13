Wesley Sneijder has indicated that Wesley Fofana is struggling to deal with the pressure of playing for a big club such as Chelsea.

Chelsea splashed out big money to sign the centre-back from Leicester City in the last summer transfer window.

However, the defender has struggled with injuries and form this season and has been part of a team who have performed under their capabilities.

Fofana could not do much as Chelsea were defeated 2-0 by Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Sneijder admitted that he cannot believe that Fofana cost Chelsea so much money and admitted that it was like destroying cash.

He also believes the Frenchman struggling to deal with the pressure of being a Chelsea player.

Sneijder said on RTL 7: “That Wesley Fofana cost them €80m, which is just destroying money.

“Perhaps the pressure is too high at such a big club.”

Chelsea will be hoping that they can stage a comeback at Stamford Bridge against Real Madrid next Tuesday night with Fofana keeping things tight at the back.