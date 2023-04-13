Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus has claimed that Lee Johnson will be sacked if the Edinburgh club do not manage to secure a spot in the top six, while if he can do so then he will get breathing space.

Hibernian have lost the four league games on the bounce and are barely clinging on to their place in the Scottish Premiership’s top six.

Hibs have two more games in the first phase of the league season and they need results in order to maintain their top-six status and secure that spot for the split.

McManus insisted that not finishing in the top six would be a disaster for Hibernian and could spell doom for Johnson’s place at the club.

He believes the Hibs manager will get some more time and space if he gets the team to finish in the top six or else he will likely be sacked and exit Easter Road.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “Hibs MUST get in the Top 6 this season, anything else is a disaster for the club and manager.

“Top six gives Lee Johnson breathing space and gets another season IMO to build but if not I think he will be gone.

“Two massive games coming up.”

Hibernian have an Edinburgh derby against Hearts at home on Saturday before taking a trip to St. Johnstone a week later.