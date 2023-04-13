Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson has stated that the 2,500 travelling fans for the Ross County game on Friday will be a major boost for him and his team.

The Dons appointed Robson as an interim manager after the departure of Jim Goodwin and under him Aberdeen are on a five-match winning run.

Now Robson will take his side to lock horns with Malky Mackay’s Ross County and the Dons will be in search of their sixth straight win.

Robson is of the view that Mackay’s team will be very organised and pointed out that they pose a threat from set plays.

But he also stated that his team will be determined to put on a great show for the 2,500 Aberdeen faithful going up to support them.

Robson stated that the support from the away fans will be a massive inspiration for his side and hailed their supporters for their tremendous backing throughout the season.

“Every game is a tough game in this league”, Robson told Red TV.

“Malky’s team will be organised in tight patches; set plays are a threat.

“And we know we have to stay in frame; we need to be in frame because that is what the game will demand.

“So the message will be clear to the players on that and hopefully, fingers crossed, we can try and put in a good performance for 2,500 going up.

“What a boost that is for myself, the staff and the players.

“They’ve been outstanding for us so hopefully we can perform well for them.”

Aberdeen failed to beat Ross County in their previous two meetings this season and will be hoping to snatch three points from Mackay’s side on Friday.