Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Swansea City defender Nathan Wood with a view to making a move for him, but the Welsh club are not keen on playing ball, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Swansea signed the 20-year-old centre-back from Middlesbrough last summer and he has impressed in his first season with the Welsh club.

He has established himself as a first-choice centre-back in the Swansea backline and his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs.

Clubs in the Premier League are monitoring his development at Swansea ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are keeping an eye on the Swansea defender.

The two north London clubs are alive to his development this season and are interested in him.

A move could become a possibility this summer and Swansea are well aware of the threat of losing him.

The Welsh club are pushing to try and convince the defender to sign a new contract in the coming months in order to make sure they can keep him this summer.

Swansea do not want to lose him and are looking to convince him to snub Premier League interest for now.