Barcelona starlet Pablo Torre is focused on ending the season well with the Catalan giants amid interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

The 19-year-old has failed to get into coach Xavi’s plans in his first season in senior football for the La Liga giants.

He has in fact only managed three La Liga appearances, in spite of the injury issues they have been subjected to of late.

It has been speculated that Torre could go out on loan in the summer, with Scottish giants Rangers credited with interest in him.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Torre is not currently thinking about the future.

The attacking midfielder is fully focused on ending the season with Barcelona in the best possible way before considering what comes next.

Torre made three appearances for Barcelona in the Champions League this season, featuring against Viktoria Plzen, Inter and Bayern Munich.

The Barcelona talent was an unused substitute in both legs of his side’s Europa League knockout meeting with Manchester United.