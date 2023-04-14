Besiktas coach Senol Gunes is not planning to have Everton loan star Dele Alli at his disposal in pre-season, despite suggestions the Toffees would part with him for free.

The former England international, who turned 27 earlier this month, has failed to take the opportunity that was offered to him by the Turkish giants to put his career back on track.

He has been subject to more than a few controversies in Turkey and was not expected to return for yet another spell until a recent statement from club president Ahmed Nur Cebi.

Cebi in fact stated that his club could sign Alli if Everton agreed to let him go without a transfer fee.

It is claimed that Everton would be prepared to play ball and let Alli depart Goodison Park on a free transfer.

However, according to Turkish outlet Takvim, Besiktas coach Gunes has already started making plans for pre-season and has not included Alli in them.

There are suggestions though that Gunes would consent to the board’s decision if Besiktas managed to sign the player at a reasonable price.

But his pre-season plans do not include the midfielder at present.

Alli is set to be an Everton player for one more year, but he is unlikely to have a future back on Merseyside.