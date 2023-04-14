Leeds United manager Javi Gracia believes that having Adam Forshaw back from his injury is vital for his team as the Whites are lacking in central midfield options.

Forshaw’s season has been hampered by a hip injury, and the 31-year-old central midfielder last featured for the Whites against Newcastle United on 31st December.

The midfielder has made only five outings for Leeds this season and after missing three full months due to injury, Forshaw was named on the bench against Crystal Palace last weekend by Gracia.

Gracia stated that Foshaw is training regularly with the team and stressed that the player’s return from injury is an added boost to the Whites.

The Whites boss pointed out that Leeds are lacking options in the central midfield and believes that Forshaw’s timely return will help them in that area.

“I think Adam is coming from a long-term injury, good news for us to have this player with us training every day, it’s healthy for the group”, Gracia said at a press conference.

“He’s a centre-midfielder and as you know we don’t have many options in that position.

“It’s good news for all of us.”

Leeds are set to take on Liverpool at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether Gracia hands Forshaw a start against Jurgen Klopp’s side on Monday.