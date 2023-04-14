Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that he has told the Rams players that they are in a mini league with Wycombe, Peterborough and Bolton Wanderers, in the hunt for the last two playoff places.

The Rams have only managed to pick up four points out of their last five games and their recent decline in form has seen them drift down to seventh place.

Now, with five games remaining, Derby are two points off fifth-placed Peterborough and equal on points with the last playoff placeholders, Bolton Wanderers, only falling behind on goal difference.

Warne admitted that they have been good at home the whole season, but in recent games their home form has not been up to par as they have only picked up only two points from their last four games at Pride Park.

The Derby boss stated that they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot but admitted that with recent performances they are making their task harder.

Warne revealed that he told his Derby players that they are in a mini league with three other teams and stressed that they have to try to get results out of the remaining matches to keep their promotion dream alive.

“In fairness, all we could do is try to drive performances and get the best out of the lads”, Warne told RamsTV.

“Sometimes it’s just not to be and unfortunately, just recently it has not been, which is disappointing because our home form was really good and the home fans have stayed, as have the away fans, obviously, but the home fans have really stayed with the team and I just think everyone left the ground Monday just frustrated.

“I was not angry; I was frustrated and a bit disappointed because you know it was an opportunity wasted and you don’t get many opportunities.

“Look, we are still in the hunt, but we are making it difficult for ourselves; there’s no point disputing that.

“So I see it now that we are in a mini-league really, and I have said that for a few weeks now, but it’s us, Wycombe, Peterborough and Bolton playing for two spots.

“I know Bolton have a game in hand, so that’s no guarantee, but I spoke to the lads about the fixtures those three teams have got over the next couple of games and we just have to try and beat their results.”

Derby will face Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Saturday and will be determined to snatch three points from the Gas to keep pressure on other playoff chasers.