Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin is of the view that Charlton Athletic’s league position is false as the players in the Addicks squad are quality performers.

The Tractor Boys are on a 13-match unbeaten run and with six games remaining, they are just one point off an automatic promotion spot.

Next on Saturday, Ipswich will welcome Dean Holden’s Charlton, who have lost only one game from their last seven and are in good form.

Chaplin, who is the leading goalscorer for Ipswich this season, admitted that his side are expecting a tough game against the Addicks on Saturday.

The Blues forward also stated that Charlton possess a very talented group of players and pointed out that their league position does not accurately pinpoint their quality.

When asked about what he is expecting from the Charlton game, Chaplin told Ipswich’s in-house media: “Good game, good footballing game.

“They’ve got really good individual players, probably not in as good a position in the league as their players suggest with the talent that they’ve got in the squad.

“They have a really talented squad.

“Obviously, we know a few of them personally.

“Apart from that they have good players, they are a great club as well.

“Something to really look forward to.”

The last time both sides faced each other in October at the Valley, the match ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.