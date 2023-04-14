The agent of Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli has been in England to meet Leeds United, with the Whites prepared to table a bid after they secure their Premier League status.

Leeds have been closely tracking the winger, who is currently out on loan at Osasuna where he has scored three times this season.

The Whites are interested in Abde and have been in regular contact with his camp over taking him to Elland Road in the summer.

He has been identified as a target by Leeds sporting director Victor Orta, who is an admirer of the 21-year-old Moroccan.

According to the Catalan daily Sport, his agent was recently in England and met the Leeds hierarchy over a proposed move.

Leeds reiterated their desire to sign Abde and made it clear that they will table a bid once they secure their Premier League status.

The Whites are unable to make any concrete moves for players ahead of the summer due to their precarious position in the league table.

Aston Villa are also interested in Abde and are in a much more secure position to offer guarantees to the player.

Leeds are pushing and they are prepared to make their play once they are sure about survival.