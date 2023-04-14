Former Wolves star Dave Edwards has revealed that people inside the club believe that Wolves new boy Joao Gomes will become a top player in the future.

Wolves signed the 22-year-old midfielder in January from Brazilian side Flamengo for a transfer fee in the region of £16m.

Gomes has so far made five outings for Julen Lopetegui’s side and last weekend, in his second start for the club, he helped Wolves to a 1-0 victory against Chelsea.

Edwards was left impressed by Gomes’ display against Chelsea, praised the midfielder for his combative nature and is of the opinion that the player put in a terrific performance.

The former Wolves star also revealed that people who have seen Gomes closely train at the club believe that the youngster will be a top player in the future.

“In Ruben Neves’ absence, Joao Gomes is the real deal”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“When you speak to people inside the club at Wolves and what they see from him in training every single day – they think he is going to be a top, top player.

“It is just getting him in the team at the right time.

“I thought he was incredible and he did absolutely everything you would want from a midfielder – he was combative, he won the ball back so many times, and he used it really well when he was on it too.

“He drives the crowd forward, which is really important at Molineux.

“It was a terrific performance by the youngster and I am so excited to see what he can bring to Wolves in the coming years.”

Wolves will be without Ruben Neves due to his knee injury in the upcoming games and in the absence of the Portuguese midfielder, all eyes will be on Gomes to step up in his place.