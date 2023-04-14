Callum Paterson has claimed that he did not expect to be back on the pitch for Sheffield Wednesday this year but believes his body is back to normal.

Paterson missed a considerable portion of the season after he suffered an injury in February and was not expected to be back in action for a while longer.

However, Paterson played in the second half in Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough on Easter Monday.

Paterson is pleased to be back playing again, but conceded that he was not expected to be on the pitch for Sheffield Wednesday this early.

He believes he did enough to hold his own after coming back from a lengthy injury layoff and enjoyed being amongst the team again.

The forward also believes that his body reacted well to coming back and thinks he is back to normal.

Paterson said on BBC Radio Sheffield: “It’s good to be back.

“Probably not in the plans to be back on the pitch this early but needs must now.

“I was thrown in but I held my own and I quite enjoyed being back amongst everyone and looked after myself.

“It is nice to be back on the pitch and feels like my body is back to normal.”

Paterson scored three goals in League One this season before he got injured and will be looking to add to that tally over the next few weeks.