Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that talk in Germany that there was trouble with Sadio Mane at Liverpool is wide of the mark.

Mane switched to Bayern Munich last summer after telling Liverpool that he wanted a new challenge.

He was recently involved in a bust-up with Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane and the Bavarians have confirmed they will not pick Mane for this weekend’s meeting with Hoffenheim.

The forward will also pay a fine as a result of his actions.

It has been suggested in Germany that there was trouble with Mane at Liverpool, but Fjortoft insists that talk is wide of the mark.

“These claims in Germany that there was some trouble with Sadio Mane at Liverpool is SO WRONG!!!” Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“He was / is loved all over the place

“Personally I must say he is one of the kindest players I interview.”

Mane has struggled to have the desired impact at Bayern Munich so far this season, with just six goals to his name in the Bundesliga.

His last Bundesliga goal came back in October, in a win against Mainz.