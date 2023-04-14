Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has insisted that the club will battle hard to survive in the Premier League this season.

Forest are on an eight-game run without a win and have lost six of those fixtures to slide into the relegation zone.

There are serious question marks over Steve Cooper’s future at the club despite Nottingham Forest publicly insisting that he will not be sacked.

The Midlands club are now one of the favourites to be relegated due to their form but Awoniyi and the players are not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

He urged the fans to continue to support the team and insisted that the players need to believe that they can still survive this season.

The Nottingham Forest striker stressed that the team are not in the Premier League to make up the numbers and will fight tooth and nail to avoid getting relegated to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

Awoniyi told BBC Radio Nottingham: “The goal is to believe in ourselves and believe in what we’re doing.

“The fans have been brilliant for us, we need them to keep the support and keep the belief.

“We’ll do everything in our power that we can and this is what we are here for – to stay in the Premier League.

“We are not here to go down.

“We just have to look into ourselves and get better at our games, which is the most important thing.”

Nottingham Forest have a big home game on Sunday when they will be hosting Manchester United at the City Ground.