Fixture: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with an in-form Aston Villa outfit at Villa Park this afternoon.

Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa since he took over and has his side just nine points behind third placed Newcastle, a gap which would be cut to six points with victory today.

Howe will be looking to make sure that does not happen as he aims to steer the Magpies to a top four finish, in what could be deemed the achievement of the season by many.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin remains out of contention for Newcastle due to a hamstring issue.

Nick Pope is in goal for the Magpies, who have a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

In the engine room, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Joe Willock all start, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy provide support to Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United Team vs Aston Villa

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Gordon, Murphy, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson, Almiron, Longstaff