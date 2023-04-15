Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has dubbed Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez “absolutely awful” following Tottenham’s 3-2 loss at home against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Spurs’ top four hopes suffered a blow on Saturday when strugglers Bournemouth grabbed a 3-2 win in north London, boosting their survival hopes.

Sanchez was initially brought on after 35 minutes to replace the injured Clement Lenglet and turned the ball into the path of Cherries striker Dominic Solanke for the visitors’ second goal, something which then earned him boos from the Spurs faithful.

The defender was brought off, to be replaced by Arnaut Danjuma, after being on the pitch for just 23 minutes.

O’Hara believes that Sanchez is an awful player, who turned in a terrible performance against Bournemouth.

He also noted that Spurs paid Ajax a fee of up to £42m for him in 2017, which the defender has not lived up to.

O’Hara said in response to a caller on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-in: “He was bad though.

“We spent a lot of money on him and he is absolutely awful.”

Sanchez has made 15 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, but has only completed the full 90 minutes on three occasions.