Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson believes that Rangers winger Ryan Kent is trading on past glories and owes his spot in the side to Michael Beale staying loyal.

Kent was unavailable for Rangers’ Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren on Saturday and Fashion Sakala replaced him in the team for the Ibrox clash.

Sakala scored Rangers’ second goal in a 5-2 win and questions are being asked about whether Kent will walk straight back into the team when fit.

Wilson is of the view that Kent has been miles off the pace for Rangers in Scottish football this season and is trading on past glories.

He feels that the former Liverpool winger has benefited hugely from boss Beale staying loyal to him.

“Kent is, I think, trading on past glories. There’s no doubt about it”, Wilson said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“When Rangers signed him there was a whole load of promise there for a player that was six, seven million.

“He’s lived up to it to a certain extent. In big games on the European stage he’s certainly produced.

“But domestically this year he has been miles off it.

“That loyalty from Michael Beale has been shown to Ryan Kent more than most.”

With Rangers set for a big game against rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup at the end of the month, it remains to be seen if Beale will again trust in Kent, if he is fit.