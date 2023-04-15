Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren at Ibrox.

With the league title race all but over, Rangers boss Michael Beale will be looking to see his side end the season strongly and build for for their Scottish Cup semi-final tie.

St Mirren held Rangers to a 1-1 draw in the last meeting between the two clubs and head into this afternoon’s game on the back of consecutive wins, over Livingston and Hearts, respectively.

Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal this afternoon, while at the back Beale goes with James Tavernier, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, Rangers call upon Nicolas Raskin, John Lundstram and Todd Cantwell, while Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman support Alfredo Morelos.

If Beale needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Ianis Hagi and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Lundstram, Cantwell; Tillman, Sakala, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Hagi, Matondo, Kamara, Arfield, Kng, McCausland, Lyall, Rice