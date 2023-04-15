Interim Tottenham Hotspur boss Cristian Stellini admits that his side dropping back in games is a habit, after they were stung with a 3-2 loss at home against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Spurs led in the game through a 14th minute Heung-Min Son strike, but with three minutes left of the 90 were trailing 2-1 and staring at defeat.

They managed to level with two minutes on the clock through substitute Arnaut Danujma, but then conceded in the fifth minute of injury time to lose 3-2 and see their top four hopes take a massive hit.

Tottenham have regularly been accused of dropping back in games and Stellini admits that it is a habit they have.

He stressed Spurs needed to be perfect defensively, but made two mistakes which led to two Bournemouth goals.

“It’s a habit we have, it’s not the first time, it’s a long time that we do this”, he told a press conference when asked about Tottenham dropping back in games.

“But we have to be perfect in the defensive situation.

“Today we were not so perfect because we allowed them to score with two mistakes.

“This is a problem, it’s not a tactical problem, it’s an individual problem, a mistake.”

Bournemouth have now moved on to 33 points and sit 14th, while Tottenham remain in fifth place.