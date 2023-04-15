Fixture: Everton vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has selected his side and substitutes to welcome Fulham to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees sit just outside the relegation zone in the Premier League, kept out of the bottom three only on goal difference.

Dyche will be hopeful of picking up three points against a Fulham team who arrive on Merseyside in poor form.

Marco Silva’s side have lost their last five games on the bounce, but the earlier fixture between the two teams this season ended 0-0.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko are selected.

Midfield sees Dyche pick Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Alex Iwobi, while Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray support Neal Maupay.

If the Everton boss wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for, including Yerry Mina and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Fulham

Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner, McNeil, Gray, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Patterson, Holgate, Mina, Davies, Coady, Simms, Mills, Samuels-Smith