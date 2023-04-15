Gordon Dalziel believes that Connor Goldson is Rangers’ best centre-back and admits he would feel more confident taking on Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final with him in the team.

Goldson has missed recent games for Rangers and was notably absent when they lost 3-2 away to Celtic.

John Souttar and Ben Davies have provided the centre-back partnership in his absence and the pair again linked up on Saturday as Rangers beat St Mirren 5-2.

Goldson has been criticised in some quarters, but former Rangers attacker Dalziel feels he is the best of the three.

He thinks that Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi would be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a Rangers defence without Goldson in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“I think Goldson out of the three is the best defender”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard after the St Mirren game.

“I think that he’s important for Rangers going forward if they are going to try and do anything in the semi-final.

“I’d be more confident going into the semi-final with Goldson and one other, than with Souttar and Davies.

“If I was Kyogo and I was looking and thinking who is going to be fit here, I’d fancy my chances against Souttar and Davies.”

Rangers signed Davies from Premier League giants Liverpool, but the defender has struggled to live up to expectations at Ibrox so far.