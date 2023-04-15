Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome strugglers Bournemouth to north London this afternoon.

Stellini has his sights set on leading Tottenham to a top four spot and has admitted they will need to play attacking football to get there.

Bournemouth have a pattern in recent games of winning a match and then losing the next one, having repeated the pattern three times, and they won on their last outing, at Leicester City.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, on the south coast, contained five goals, with Spurs running out 3-2 winners.

Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Stellini picks Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet.

The wing-backs in the team for Spurs are Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic.

In midfield, Spurs have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp to call upon, while in the final third of the pitch they field Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Stellini has options to call for on the bench if needed, including Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth

Lloris, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sarr, Devine, Abbott, Richarlison, Danjuma