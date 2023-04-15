Former top flight winger Trevor Sinclair feels that Everton did not play like a Sean Dyche team and let the fans down with their 3-1 defeat at home to Fulham.

Everton were looking for a vital three points in their battle to survive in the Premier League this season and faced a Fulham side that arrived at Goodison Park on the back of five consecutive defeats.

The Toffees managed to equalise after falling behind to Fulham, but then Marco Silva’s side took control and eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Sinclair thinks Everton let the fans down as the supporters arrived at Goodison Park ready to back the team.

He feels that Everton did not perform like a Dyche team and allowed Fulham to take control, pointing to the Cottagers’ efforts at goal.

“I feel sorry for the Everton fans because there was a buzz about the place”, Sinclair said on talkSPORT post match.

“They were ready to get behind their team, but unfortunately the team didn’t turn up.

“They lacked quality and teeth in the final third. They allowed Fulham to dictate play far too easily.

“Apart from [Dwight] McNeil, they lost every individual battle in wide areas.

“They allowed Fulham to create too many chances, 20 shots off target and seven on target.

“It’s not good enough and it’s certainly not a Sean Dyche team.”

Everton have now suffered back to back defeats and next go to a Roy Hodgson inspired Crystal Palace before then hosting Newcastle United.