Tottenham Hotspur attacker Arnaut Danjuma has admitted that Spurs saw Newcastle United dropped points in the top four battle and remain excited about the upcoming games.

Aston Villa crushed Newcastle 3-0 in the early Premier League kick-off on Saturday and Tottenham were looking to take full advantage when they stepped out onto the pitch to face Bournemouth later in the day.

They could not do so though, despite Danjuma coming off the bench to score, and slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home.

Danjuma admits that he enjoyed his time at Bournemouth and loves the club, but stressed scoring against the Cherries was just him doing his job for Spurs.

“It is always a bit dubious scoring against your old club”, he told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“I have nothing but love for Bournemouth. They treated me well and gave me a very good three years.

“Football is a business, though. I am at Spurs now and I give my all for the club.”

Tottenham dropping points is a blow to their top four hopes, but Danjuma insists the Spurs squad know Newcastle also lost and are excited for what is to come.

“It is a bit quiet [in the dressing room] but as quiet as it is we are still excited about upcoming games.

“We saw Newcastle dropped points.

“The game has not been good for us but we go back to the drawing board and work hard in training.”

Tottenham are next in action against Newcastle, with Cristian Stellini’s men set to travel to St James’ Park for a crunch Premier League clash.