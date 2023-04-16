Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United manager David Moyes has selected his team to welcome London rivals Arsenal to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Moyes is looking for West Ham to boost their survival hopes by securing what would be a shock win over the Gunners and his men head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Gent in midweek.

West Ham currently boast a three-point advantage over the bottom three and won their last league outing, edging out Fulham 1-0.

They have though lost their last three meetings with Arsenal and last beat the Gunners in 2019.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek slot into midfield, while Lucas Paqueta also plays. Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Arsenal

Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Substitutes: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Downes, Cornet, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Ings