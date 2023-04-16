Former Rangers attacker Gordon Dalziel admits that Fashion Sakala can be frustrating, but indicated he should be getting in the team ahead of Ryan Kent.

Kent missed Rangers’ 5-2 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, with Sakala featuring and scoring.

Debate is now raging over whether Kent or Sakala should feature in what is set to be Rangers’ biggest game of the season, the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at the end of the month.

Dalziel admits that Sakala can frustrate when he is on the pitch, but pointed to his performance away at Hibernian as evidence of what he can do.

And he suggested that Kent is currently not providing enough for Rangers.

“I can understand why Rangers fans would get frustrated with Sakala”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard on Saturday.

“At Easter Road for instance, I thought it was Rangers’ best performance away from home, he was absolutely brilliant, tore Hibs apart and scored.

“There are times when he can be frustrating, but what is Kent actually bringing to the party?”

Sakala has made a total of 34 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, chipping in with eight goals and eight assists.

The attacker will hope to get the vote to start against Celtic in the Scottish Cup.