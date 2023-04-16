Derek McInnes was looking for his Kilmarnock side to give Celtic difficulties at Rugby Park, but saw them taken apart early on.
Celtic eased to a 4-0 lead by just the 27th minute, while they also missed a penalty which would have ensured they led 5-0.
Brilliant first-half, Bhoys! 👏
April 16, 2023
Kilmarnock pulled a goal back before the break, but still headed in at half-time trailing 4-1 and McManus thinks that just as Celtic have been exceptional, Killie have been horrific.
McManus wrote on Twitter: “Celtic are different class. Passing is cutting Kilmarnock to shreds.
“In saying that Killie have been horrific.
“Absolutely shocking.”
The visitors’ goals came from Kyogo, Daizen Maeda and a Matt O’Riley double.
Celtic are showing no sign of easing up despite having the Scottish Premiership title all but wrapped up as they motor towards a Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with rivals Rangers in fine form.