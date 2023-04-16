Former top flight star Tam McManus thinks that Kilmarnock have been horrific in the opening 45 minutes of their Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic.

Derek McInnes was looking for his Kilmarnock side to give Celtic difficulties at Rugby Park, but saw them taken apart early on.

Celtic eased to a 4-0 lead by just the 27th minute, while they also missed a penalty which would have ensured they led 5-0.

Kilmarnock pulled a goal back before the break, but still headed in at half-time trailing 4-1 and McManus thinks that just as Celtic have been exceptional, Killie have been horrific.

McManus wrote on Twitter: “Celtic are different class. Passing is cutting Kilmarnock to shreds.

“In saying that Killie have been horrific.

“Absolutely shocking.”

The visitors’ goals came from Kyogo, Daizen Maeda and a Matt O’Riley double.

Celtic are showing no sign of easing up despite having the Scottish Premiership title all but wrapped up as they motor towards a Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with rivals Rangers in fine form.