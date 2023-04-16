 

Derek McInnes was looking for his Kilmarnock side to give Celtic difficulties at Rugby Park, but saw them taken apart early on.

 

Celtic eased to a 4-0 lead by just the 27th minute, while they also missed a penalty which would have ensured they led 5-0.

 

 

Kilmarnock pulled a goal back before the break, but still headed in at half-time trailing 4-1 and McManus thinks that just as Celtic have been exceptional, Killie have been horrific.

 

McManus wrote on Twitter: “Celtic are different class. Passing is cutting Kilmarnock to shreds.

 

 

“In saying that Killie have been horrific.

 

“Absolutely shocking.”

 

 

The visitors’ goals came from Kyogo, Daizen Maeda and a Matt O’Riley double.

 

Celtic are showing no sign of easing up despite having the Scottish Premiership title all but wrapped up as they motor towards a Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with rivals Rangers in fine form.

 