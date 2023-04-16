Rangers winger Ryan Kent is expected to head back south of the border in the summer, when his Gers deal expires, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kent has continued to feature on a regular basis at Rangers despite his contractual situation and he could yet pen an extension to remain at Ibrox.

However, he has interest from Burnley, who have secured an instant return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

And it is claimed that Kent looks set to head back to English football in the summer, with the winger keen for a crack at the Premier League.

Leeds United have tried to sign Kent in the past, only to find Rangers’ unwilling to do business at a price the Yorkshire giants deemed acceptable.

For Rangers, losing Kent on a free transfer would be a blow, with the winger a favourite of manager Michael Beale.

The former Liverpool man has come in for criticism this season and has found the back of the net in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers just three times.

Kent has now made in excess of 200 appearances for Rangers and won the Scottish Premiership title with the club under Steven Gerrard.