Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to play Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League tonight.

The Reds look unlikely to be able to finish in the top four this season and are having their worst season under Klopp since he took over in 2015.

They lost at home against Leeds earlier this season and the German has seen his men turn in hugely inconsistent performances, while their away form is poor.

Indeed, Liverpool have only won three times in 15 league away games this season, a far cry from the 13 they won on the road last term.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal tonight, while in defence Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench to look to if needed, including Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Leeds United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip