Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson believes that Rangers need to upgrade the left-back area in the summer transfer window as he is not convinced about Ridvan Yilmaz.

The Gers have struggled to lay a glove on Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season and even a managerial change, with Michael Beale coming in, has yet to see them get the better of the Bhoys.

Thoughts are increasingly turning towards the summer transfer window, where Beale will look to reshape his squad for a title tilt next term.

Wilson expects Rangers to look to strengthen the centre-back area, but he also believes the Gers should look at bringing in another left-back.

The former Scotland man has not been impressed with Yilmaz and thinks Rangers may need to go back into the market.

“I think they could do with upgrading the left-back as well”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard on Saturday.

“I know they’ve got Yilmaz; he’s not performed, he’s not been seen.

“But even what I did see of him, I think they might upgrade the left-back area as well as the centre-back area.”

Rangers are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window as Beale aims to make a host of additions.