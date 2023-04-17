Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes the Whites should have been more aggressive against Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Whites were crushed on home turf, with Liverpool running out 6-1 winners and tearing the hosts apart almost at will.

Leeds went through the entire game without picking up even a single yellow card, while they committed just six fouls on the evening, to Liverpool’s 12.

Redfearn admits if he had been playing in midfield for Leeds then he would have picked up a yellow card and bemoaned the Whites not making the game messy and a scrap for Liverpool to deal with.

“For me, tonight, they were just outclassed, totally outclassed”, Redfearn admitted post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“If it was me, if I had been playing in midfield, I’d have got booked tonight.

“I’m not advocating that and I’m not saying it’s right, but you look at Man United when Roy Keane played in midfield and if it was going wrong they’d mess things up for the opposition.



“Make it messy for Liverpool, spoil the game a little bit, make it a scrap.”

Leeds boss Javi Gracia made four substitutions in the game, bringing on Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter on the 66th minute mark, while Willy Gnonto and Adam Forshaw were introduced after 77 minutes.