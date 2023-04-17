Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side in the Premier League tonight.

Javi Gracia saw his men crumble on their last outing, against Crystal Palace, as they were thrashed 5-1 by the Eagles on home turf.

They are looking to bounce back and take on a Liverpool side who have been hugely inconsistent this season and look set to miss out on finishing in the top four.

Leeds won the earlier meeting between the two teams this season and may be confident of doing a double over the Reds tonight.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while at the back Gracia picks Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Leeds have Marc Roca and Weston McKennie to control the engine room, while Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra supporting Rodrigo.

Gracia has options on the bench to call for tonight, including Willy Gnonto and Max Wober.

Leeds United Team vs Liverpool

Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Forshaw, Greenwood, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto