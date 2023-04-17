Premier League sides are keeping a close eye on the situation of Burnley winger Nathan Tella, who is on loan from Southampton, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Tella completed a season-long loan move to Burnley last summer and has been handed regular game time at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany.

The winger has played his part in helping the Clarets to secure an instant return to the Premier League and his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Now Tella is on the radar of Premier League sides ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tella has found the back of the net 17 times in the Championship for Burnley this season, along with chipping in with five assists.

The 23-year-old grabbed a hat-trick against Hull City last month, following on from a brace against Wigan Athletic.

It is unclear which Premier League sides are keeping a close watch on Tella at Burnley.

The winger has Premier League experience, making 33 appearances in the top flight, but finding the back of the net just once.