Josh McPake’s Rangers future is in the balance following his struggles on loan at Queen’s Park this season, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Scottish Championship side last summer but his form has frittered away following an impressive start.

He has made just seven starts since the turn of the year and was not even in their matchday squad against Hamilton over the weekend.

McPake’s opportunities have dwindled under Owen Coyle and he is now struggling to even break into the team.

His struggles at Queen’s Park have led to soul-searching at Rangers around McPake’s future at the club.

The Rangers hierarchy are now worried about the player struggling to make an impact in the second tier of Scottish football.

He will have a year left on his Rangers contract in the summer and a decision over his future will be made.

McPake is now on his sixth loan and has made just one senior appearance for his parent club.