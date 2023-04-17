Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is open to including Sunderland loan star Amad Diallo in his squad next season, in a blow to the Black Cats’ hopes of keeping him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Amad joined Sunderland on loan last summer and has shone brightly at the Stadium of Light under Tony Mowbray.

The 20-year-old winger has scored 12 goals in the Championship this season for a Sunderland side who are sitting ninth in the league table.

Mowbray has indicated that he would love to get Amad back for one more season but it seems Manchester United have different plans.

It has been claimed Ten Hag is now planning to include the Ivory Coast winger in his squad for next season.

The Manchester United manager and his coaching staff have been left impressed by his performances for Sunderland.

They have been keeping close tabs on his progress and are happy with what he has done at Sunderland.

Amad is expected to be named in the squad for Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Manchester United spent big money on Amad when they signed him from Atalanta and are keen to provide an opportunity to him.

If Sunderland do want to bring him back, they may be forced to wait until late in the summer transfer window in the hopes Ten Hag puts other options ahead of Amad.