Former Premier League hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft has questioned whether Leeds United could sack Javi Gracia following a 6-1 loss at home against Liverpool.

Gracia was looking for a reaction from his side following a 5-1 thumping from Crystal Palace, but he did not get it as his side fell apart.

Leeds fell behind to Liverpool, conceding two quickfire goals, but a strike early in the second half gave the hosts hope of a comeback.

It was not to be though and Leeds shipped further goals to end up on the end of a 6-1 mauling, with Liverpool running riot.

Gracia was only recently appointed, but Fjortoft questioned whether he could be sacked, dubbing the performance served up by Leeds “League One level”.

“Could Gracia be fired????” Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“Leeds have given up!!! Conceded 11 goals in 2 games!!!!



“That is League 1 level.”

Next up for Leeds is a trip to the capital to lock horns with Fulham, before they are then back at Elland Road to welcome Leicester City.