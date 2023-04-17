Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has taken a dig at Arsenal and their faltering title charge at the business end of the season.

Arsenal blew up a two-goal lead again this weekend when West Ham came back to draw 2-2 against the Gunners at the London Stadium.

Their lead at the top of the league table has been cut down to four points with Arsenal playing a game more than their rivals Manchester City.

Keys has come in for digs from Arsenal fans when he complained about the Gunners and their supporters over celebrating a few wins earlier in the season.

A parody Twitter account with Keys’ face with a police hat named ‘The Celebration Police’ also became popular with some.

The veteran broadcaster has not let the opportunity pass him by and took a dig at Arsenal over celebrating earlier in the season and feels ‘The Celebration Police’ has proved to be right.

He wrote on his personal blog: “Not so many pictures coming out of the Arsenal dressing room now is there?

“The celebration police could very well be right after all.”

Arsenal will now look to hunker down and beat Southampton on Friday night before their trip to Manchester City next week.