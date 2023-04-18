Bayern Munich do not intend to sell Ryan Gravenberch this summer, despite Liverpool and Arsenal being keen on snapping him up, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bavarians worked hard to snap Gravenberch up from Dutch giants Ajax, but he has so far yet to make his mark in Munich.

Liverpool and Arsenal are aware of Gravenberch’s struggles at Bayern Munich and are actively interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

However, the Premier League pair face disappointment as Bayern Munich are completely set against selling Gravenberch.

The German giants still have big belief in the Dutchman’s abilities and do no want to let him move on.

He has made 27 appearances for Bayern Munich so far this season, including turning out for the Germans in the Champions League.

Gravenberch was an unused substitute for the Bavarians in their recent Champions League clash against Manchester City.



He faces a battle for playing time if he stays at Bayern Munich, with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and the set to arrive Konrad Laimer competitors.